The Jackson High School Lady Devils honored their seniors on Thursday, after a 15-0 rout of Westside High School.
The Lady Devils’ seniors this year are leadoff hitter and second-baseman Kaitlin Lynn, and No. 3 hitter and home run leader Ja’Necia Barber, the left-fielder.
Barber was pulled up to the varsity team during her freshman year. “She’s played center and caught some. She’s our No. 2 catcher,” head coach Charlie Biles said. “She can do it all.”
Lynn is a three-year varsity level player. “She’s done a great job of handling the bat, and getting on base and bunting,” Biles said. “She’s hitting good and taking pitches and getting on base any way she can.”
Biles said expectations on them are high as the team enters this week’s region tournament in Macon with its sights set on earning a top seed for the state tournament.
“Both of them have been just super positive for the program,” Biles added. “They’ve been super good leaders for these young girls. They come out every day. They do things the right way. They work hard and they’re positive. They’ve just been super leaders for us this year.”