“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” These precious golden words are enshrined in our Declaration of Independence.
The beauty, strength and the oneness of our nation is firmly resting on these strong foundational words of our enlightened forefathers whose vision surpassed every other nation in the world. We clearly see in these words the outright denial of any manmade divisions on the basis of color, race, creed or upbringing.
Life, liberty and pursuit of happiness are the divinely mandated rights of each and every individual. The crowning words in this statement are that “all men are created equal.” What we witness these days in our nation, at least, in some parts of our nation is the forceful assertion of just the opposite of this golden statement. Our nation stands, head held high, at the top of the world because of this very fundamental assumption of our forefathers that all men are created equal.
Anything that goes against this very basic assertion is indeed an attack against the very fabric of our nation. As the valued citizens of the United States of America, we should all be proud of our rich heritage and legacy of our beautiful nation as she is the melting pot of world civilization with people from every country in the world living together in peace and harmony and working hard for the prosperity of our nation.
Gone are the days of the Ku Klux Klan and gone are the days of Black Lives Matter. For we all are equals and no one can claim supremacy over anyone, be it on the basis of gender, color or race.
There are millions of our citizens out there who are deeply wounded and pained by seeing what is going on these days in our nation. They are heartbroken and they lift up their hearts and hands in prayer asking God to intervene so that we can get rid of this powerful societal demon that is wreaking havoc in human minds.
One of my parishioners sent me a news item with the following title: “3 Priests Call For 40 Days of Prayer & Fasting to Drive Demonic Forces Out of America.” It says on July 4, Fr. Bill Peckman, Fr. James Altman, and Fr. Richard Heilman announced their call for 40 days of prayer and fasting to cast demonic influence from our nation. The group calls the effort “Let Freedom Ring: 40 Days to Freedom From the Devil,” beginning July 7 and ending Aug. 15.
“The three priests will provide a reflection each of the 40 days, as well as a specific litany and prayer of exorcism. They also suggest acts of reparation, while considering the person’s state in life…..Acts of reparation include the daily rosary, regular exercise, fasting from sweets, etc.” If you would like to be part of this national movement please visit the following website and do the needful.” https://churchpop.com
I would like to end this column with a quote from the recent article by Timothy Cardinal Dolan of New York appeared on the Wall Street Journal on July 2. “Defacing, tearing down, and hiding statutes and portraits is today’s version of puritanical book-burning. Our children need to know their country’s past, and her normative figures, their virtues and vices. That’s how we learn and pass on our story. Is there any more effective way to comprehend America’s innate racism than reading Huckleberry Finn or one of Flannery O’Conner’s short stories, works of literature now ominously on the chopping block?” What is taking place these days in different parts of our nation is mere vandalism and not nation building.
The issue ends here and now when we hold the truth to be self-evident that we all are created equal and are equally love by our Creator. Let us pray and work hard that we all live in peace and harmony, caring for each other.
God Bless America.
