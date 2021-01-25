After throwing countless home parties where she had to pack her car with merchandise, unload the car and then again pack up the car before saying goodnight to her hostess and guests, Pam Moss decided there had to be a better way. Not only did she find a better way, but she is having a blast going from place to place now with her “party bus.”
Just Peachy Boutique is easy to spot as the colorfully renovated school bus shows up at festivals, events and parties and tools around Jackson selling clothes to women of all ages and sizes.
Founded by Moss, the mobile boutique grew out of a home party business she started as a way to make a little extra money. She sold a line of jewelry, and friends would host parties where she would present the jewelry to potential customers. She also sold the items online and on Facebook.
“Then everybody and their brother decided they would make a quick dollar in that, too,” Moss said. “I gracefully bowed out of that. A friend of a friend was doing an online boutique. She got me started and showed me where to go, so I had a friend help me get started in it. I started it to make a little extra money. It has truly been a blessing.”
Moss' Just Peachy Boutique debuted about three years ago, but it became mobile two years ago when she bought the bus that would take her business to the next level.
She said she literally “took the show on the road” when her business went mobile. Moss began accepting bookings for special events, private parties, bridal showers, “sip and shops,” as well as fundraisers. Anyone interested in hosting a private event with Just Peachy Boutique can contact Moss at justpeachy316@gmail.com.
“Never in a million years would I have imagined that I would have done something like this,” she said. “I saw me working at First Franklin until I was out of retirement age. But then a few years ago, I started making plans to retire at 55, and that's what I did. It just kind of worked out, and the boutique has done so much better than I ever dreamed.”
Moss and her daughter, Ashley Pope, who has helped her mother with the business since the beginning, often take shopping trips to the Atlanta Apparel Mart and then review styles and clothing together before placing orders from several vendors. Moss says she looks for good quality and good prices.
“I look for the kinds of things people shop with me like,” she said. “It was trial and error to start with, but we've got it down to a fine science at this point. Nothing in my boutique is over $25.”
Moss also prides herself on never charging extra for larger sizes. She says one of her business hashtags is “Never pay more for plus.” Just Peachy Boutique offers clothing in sizes ranging from small to 5X and 6X larger sizes.
“We both had weight loss surgery, and we both were plus size,” Moss said of herself and her daughter. “You couldn't find cute stuff. The cute stuff we found was in sizes too small for us, and then when you did find it, it was a few dollars more. When I started doing this business, I was absolutely not going to charge extra for plus sizes. It means I make a little less profit on a plus size than a misses size.
“... I have always thought it was so unfair that plus and extra plus clothing costs extra and that is why in my boutique, you will never pay more for plus or extra plus.”
That is just one of the many reasons a growing number of shoppers seek her out. Just Peachy Boutique is on Facebook where Moss offers photos of everything from apparel to accessories that are available for purchase online and on the bus.
After 20 years working with First Franklin, Moss decided to retire last March to devote more time to her boutique business — but then COVID-19 hit. These days, she usually sets up shop one Saturday a month in the parking lot of First Franklin, Edward Jones and a real estate company located at 110 South Harkness St. in Jackson. The boutique bus is usually parked there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check the Just Peachy Boutique Facebook page for specific dates, times and other information. She is already preparing for her spring buy-two-get-one-free sales event. Just Peachy Boutique continues to host private shopping parties and fundraisers, where organizations get a percentage of the gross sales. There have been fund-raising events for schools, Relay for Life and women's ministries at area churches, to name a few.
“We are open for bookings,” Moss said. “They just need to call me or Facebook message me. We would love to be able to book some parties.” She sometimes has customers contact her and ask to come to her house and shop on the bus.
A native of Jackson, Moss graduated from Jackson High School, as did her children. In addition to running her boutique business, she is a Realtor with the Keller Williams agency. To relax, the High Falls resident enjoys fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.
“I have six grandbabies, and we have one more coming in April, a grandson,” she said. “Right now we have three girls and three boys. We have three of them who are 9 years old and none of them are twins. It's a lot of fun when they're all around.”
Moss' daughter Ashley Pope is the mother of two sons, 11 and 13, and is involved with a home school cooperative that began last year. She works as an administrator for a concrete company. Pope continues to help her mother with the business when she can, especially on weekends.
Moss's son David is a superintendent for Hema Construction Co. Her son, Craig, owns Hoss Concrete Co.
“My boyfriend helps me tremendously,” Moss said of Ray Macaluso. “If I do an event, he's with me. He helps with every single one of them ... I can drive the bus, but Ray prefers to drive. He loves to drive that bus.”
When Moss first began her clothing sales business, it often took three vehicles to load all her merchandise before heading off to a festival or event. It was an ordeal to load, unload and then load up everything again.
“When I started out with the idea of making it mobile, this bus popped up out of Knoxville, Tenn.,” she said. “Jason Gavel out of Griffin's Believe Art Studios did the paint job. My son, Craig, and I remodeled the inside with clothing racks and to get it to where I could put stuff in it. It's been a very good experience. We have had so much fun with it. We love doing it. It just seems that the more events I go to, the more I get invited to. It's an eye-catcher. People love the idea. We just love it.”
