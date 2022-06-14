The Central Midwest Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross serves 21 counties including Butts County.
In the month of June, the Red Cross is hosting two blood drives.
The first is on Tuesday, June 23 at Stark UMC located at 1097 Halls Bridge Road. The second will occur on Tuesday, June 28 at High Falls Baptist Church located at 4408 High Falls Road.
Both blood drive events will run from 2pm to 7pm.
Donors can also schedule a donation at the closest donation center, the Conyers Blood and Platelet Donation Center located at 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G.
For more information on blood donation, visit https://www.redcross.org/local/georgia.html
The Red Cross is also always accepting applications for volunteers. For more information visit the volunteer section of the Red Cross website.
