The city of Jenkinsburg will dedicate its new playground for children with special needs to its late former city clerk, Clair Jones.
The dedication will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 19, during the city's third annual Bar-B-Choo-Chew barbecue contest and festival.
Jones died in June 2018 after a battle with cancer. She was 58.
Jones had been city clerk since 2013 and in 2016 was appointed to simultaneously serve as city administrator.
The playground for children with special needs was a project Jones was passionate about.
City Administrator Debi Smith said after Jones' passing, numerous donors contributed to the project in her memory.
The Bar-B-Choo-Chew festival and dedication of the Clair S. Jones Memorial Playground will be held at Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive.
For more information, contact City Hall at 770-775-4850.