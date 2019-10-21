The city of Jenkinsburg on Saturday dedicated its new playground for children with special needs to its late former city clerk, Clair Jones.
The Clair S. Jones Memorial Playground was dedicated during the city's annual Bar-B-Choo-Chew barbecue festival.
Mayor Eddie Ford thanked longtime project supporter Sheriff Gary Long, as well as the Butts County Kiwanis Club, which held several fundraisers for the playground over the past three years.
"It was a very special day in Jenkinsburg," Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Watts said. "The rain did not stop the celebration but we do look forward to the sunny days ahead when this playground will be full of children.”
Jones died in June 2018 after a battle with cancer. She was 58.
Jones had been city clerk since 2013 and in 2016 was appointed to simultaneously serve as city administrator.
The playground for children with special needs was a project Jones was passionate about.