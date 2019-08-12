Jackson United Methodist Church held its second annual car show Aug. 10, handing out over a dozen awards to vehicle enthusiasts from throughout the region.
The show was open to all makes, models and years of vehicles. Among the entries were two speed boats and one motorcycle.
The Best Classic Award went to Rick Horne of Loganville's 1923 Ford T-Bucket. Horne also won a Top 15 award, making him the top winner overall.
The Best Modern Award went to Steven Smith of Fayetteville's 2003 Honda Accord LX.
The Pastor's Pick was Jim Canup of Forsyth's 1956 Mercury Monterey.
The Ladies' Choice winner was Willene Stewart of Macon's 1954 Chevy 3100 pickup.
The Coolest Cruiser award winner was Don Kenney of Covington's 1954 Kaiser Manhattan.
The Kid's Pick was the 1969 Dodge Charger entered by Shane and Wendy Kleinhans of Covington.
Placing in the top 15 were:
• Larry Myers, 1961 Chevy Impala bubbletop, Macon.
• Jerry Mays, 1960 Chevy Impala, Gray.
• Charles Dancy, 1968 Plymouth GTX, Forsyth.
• Andy Sarratt, 1965 Corvette Sport Coupe, Social Circle.
• Jean Lancaster, 1932 Ford Roadster, Bonaire.
• Ricky Thompson, 1968 Chevy Chevelle SS, Gray.
• Chuck Holland, 1950 Ford Mercury, Jackson.
• Robert McDade, 1924 Ford T-Bucket, Jenkinsburg.
• Wes Padgett, 1966 Chevrolet Nova SS, McDonough.
• Wesley Padgett, 1968 Pontiac Firebird, Stockbridge.
• Alvin Snellgrove, 1955 Chevy Bel Air, Oxford.
• Doug Gordon, 1932 Ford A truck, Jackson.
• Clint Smith, 1969 Ford Mustang, Flovilla.
• Chris Street, 1970 Plymouth Superbird, McDonough.