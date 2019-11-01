Jackson resident Sandy Veach has been named the top paraprofessional caregiver in the state by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving.
The institute hosted its Caregiver of the Year awards ceremony for regional honorees in three categories Oct. 24 at the Rees Park Economic Development Center in Americus.
Each region had up to three winners consisting of family, volunteer and paraprofessional caregivers. The awards ceremony was held to name the statewide winners in each of the categories with Veach being named the statewide winner in the paraprofessional category.
She was nominated from the Three Rivers Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging along with Sylvia June Lawrence, a family caregiver from Newnan.
The Three Rivers Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging serves Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties.