A Jackson High School student is serving this year on one of Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods' School Advisory Councils.
Senior Keiyana White was recognized for having been chosen for the honor during the Butts County Board of Education's Oct. 1 meeting.
She will serve on the High School Advisory Council during the 2019-20 school year as an ambassador from Jackson High School. White is among 72 High School Advisory Council members chosen from more than 1,000 applicants.
Members of the High School and Middle School Advisory Councils are chosen by a committee of Georgia Department of Education representatives based on their responses to a series of questions.
Topics discussed by School Advisory Councils include dropout rates, student leadership, communications, testing and school climate.