Each week at Jackson High School, teachers are given the opportunity to recognize four Students of the Week.
These students are nominated and chosen by grade level. The criteria for nomination and selection is representing the school’s core #RD4L principles: respect for self, respect for others, respect for the school and respect for learning.
Each student is rewarded with a certificate, a Red Devil Nation T-shirt and Zaxby’s for lunch.
The following students were Zaxby’s Students of the Week for the week ending Sept. 27:
• Ninth grade - Elizabeth Steadham:
She is the most improved student in Ms. Woolery’s class. She has made a great deal of improvement in behavior management and performing tasks independently with little to no assistance.
• 10th grade - Madison McCall:
She is always persevering and then helping her peers. She is polite and helpful to her peers as well as she completes her assignments and makes good grades.
• 11th grade - Jamorris Wise:
He has demonstrated exceptional behavior in class. In addition, he has been completing all assignments presented to him and this behavior improving each day.
• 12th grade - Patrick Pittman:
He has made amazing improvements in his work and his attendance. Patrick has also not had any tardies to any of his classes.