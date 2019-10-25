Each week at Jackson High School, teachers are given the opportunity to recognize four Students of the Week.
These students are nominated and chosen by grade level. The criteria for nomination and selection is representing the school’s core #RD4L principles: respect for self, respect for others, respect for the school and respect for learning.
Each student is rewarded with a certificate, a Red Devil Nation T-shirt and Zaxby’s for lunch.
The following students were Zaxby’s Students of the Week for the week ending Oct. 25:
• Ninth grade: Dea Jay Halsell. Dea Jay is always the first student to make it to class and remains engaged and excited to learn throughout the class period.
• Tenth grade: Gabriela Mensinga. Gabriela has shown so much growth as a musician in her short time as a member of the chorus.
• Eleventh grade: Audrey Western. Audrey is a strong leader and challenges herself to be better and better each day, both as a musician and a person.
• Twelfth grade: Gabriela Hernandez. Gabby is a devoted member of the chorus and is always open to learning how she can better herself.