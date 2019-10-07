Each week at Jackson High School, teachers are given the opportunity to recognize four Students of the Week.
These students are nominated and chosen by grade level. The criteria for nomination and selection is representing the school’s core #RD4L principles: respect for self, respect for others, respect for the school and respect for learning.
Each student is rewarded with a certificate, a Red Devil Nation T-shirt and Zaxby’s for lunch.
The following students were Zaxby’s Students of the Week for the week ending Oct. 4:
• Ninth grade: Camden Miner — Camden is not only a good teammate and citizen but strives for understanding in each academic setting.
• 10th grade: Braylin Mayfield — Successful student athlete who strives to do her best on and off the field. She is a valued member of RD4L, who is always one of the first to volunteer to help wherever needed.
• 11th grade: Dennis Foster — Awesome student, an example of #RD4L and model athlete.
• 12th grade: Alyssa LuVisi — Student had a good week, she was able to correct some behaviors to meet expectations for the week.