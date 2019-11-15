Each week at Jackson High School, teachers are given the opportunity to recognize four Students of the Week.
These students are nominated and chosen by grade level. The criteria for nomination and selection is representing the school’s core #RD4L principles: respect for self, respect for others, respect for the school and respect for learning.
Each student is rewarded with a certificate, a Red Devil Nation T-shirt and Zaxby’s for lunch.
The following students were Zaxby’s Students of the Week for the week ending Nov. 15:
• Ninth grade: Summer Statum — Always gets right on work and does it quickly.
• 10th grade: Serenity Clark — Always eager to learn new material.
• 11th grade: Will Gosdin — Always listening and completing his class work.
• 12th grade: Ja'necia Barber — Always eager to learn new material.