Each week at Jackson High School, teachers are given the opportunity to recognize four Students of the Week.
These students are nominated and chosen by grade level. The criteria for nomination and selection is representing the school’s core #RD4L principles: respect for self, respect for others, respect for the school and respect for learning.
Each student is rewarded with a certificate, a Red Devil Nation T-shirt and Zaxby’s for lunch.
The following students were Zaxby’s Students of the Week for the week ending Nov. 22:
• Ninth grade: Makayla Padgett. Makayla is an absolute leader in class. She not only does what she is supposed to, but helps others in class as well. She is always willing to do extra tasks that need to be done and has a positive attitude the whole time that she does them.
• 10th grade: Erika Nare. Erika is an absolute leader in our class. She not only does what she is supposed to, but helps others in the class as well. She is always willing to help set up equipment and has a positive attitude that helps to radiate the class.
• 11th grade: Sha'Zoya Watts. Sha'Zoya is an absolute leader in our class. She not only does what she is supposed to, but helps others in the class as well. She is always willing to help set up equipment and has a positive attitude that helps to radiate the class.
• 12th grade: TyJae' McCord. TyJae' demonstrates great leadership in the upkeep of the gym. His respect for the cleanliness of the school is second to none. He goes the extra mile even when no one else is watching.