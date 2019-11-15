Each week at Jackson High School, teachers are given the opportunity to recognize four Students of the Week.
These students are nominated and chosen by grade level. The criteria for nomination and selection is representing the school’s core #RD4L principles: respect for self, respect for others, respect for the school and respect for learning.
Each student is rewarded with a certificate, a Red Devil Nation T-shirt and Zaxby’s for lunch.
The following students were Zaxby’s Students of the Week for the week ending Nov. 8:
• Ninth grade: Jaydon Saidon — He always demonstrates appropriate behavior, he is polite, and has a fantastic work ethic. He is a joy to have in class. We wish we had a million of him in class.
• 10th grade: Alyssa Abrams — Motivated, mature, and meticulous. Wonderful descriptors for a phenomenal young lady. Alyssa works hard every day, and her efforts are appreciated beyond words.
• 11th grade: Kory Nelson — If you look up the words polite, charismatic and kind, you will find Kory as a part of the definition. Each day he comes to class prepared to work and with a great attitude. He is an awesome reader, and all of his classmates enjoys hearing him read. We appreciate his wonderful example of what every teacher desires to have in a classroom.
• 12th grade: Kaleb Hill — Kaleb always has a good attitude. He is not necessarily excited about every task I ask him to complete, but he always completes each to the best of his ability. He helps other students, and he is always friendly and polite.