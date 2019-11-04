Each week at Jackson High School, teachers are given the opportunity to recognize four Students of the Week.
These students are nominated and chosen by grade level. The criteria for nomination and selection is representing the school’s core #RD4L principles: respect for self, respect for others, respect for the school and respect for learning.
Each student is rewarded with a certificate, a Red Devil Nation T-shirt and Zaxby’s for lunch.
The following students were Zaxby’s Students of the Week for the week ending Nov. 1:
• Ninth grade: Azael Niño Velasquez - Does a great job at participating and always has great enthusiasm in PE.
• Tenth grade: Jaydon Jones - Does a great job of working hard in PE and respecting others.
• Eleventh grade: Austin Lawrence - Good attitude and shows great respect for self in the weight room by working hard.
• Twelfth grade: Jordan Singleton - Has a great attitude and works hard in the weight room.