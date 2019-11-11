Jackson High School students on Monday paid tribute to more than 20 military veterans in attendance during their annual Veterans Day assembly in the high school gym.
Among the honorees was World War II veteran Cpl. Leroy Head Sr., who served from 1945 to 1946.
The program also recognized a number of community and faculty members who have served in the armed forces, and included lessons on the lives of a number of other service members, including Harriet Tubman and Pat Tillman.
The program included the national anthem sung by Jackson High School Assistant Principal Dr. Sohmer McKibben, the setting of the Missing Man Table which honors those missing in action and the performance by the high school band of the service songs of each branch of the military.
Members of the Naval JROTC also performed a ceremonial flag folding while the chorus performed "Flander's Field."