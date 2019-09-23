Each week at Jackson High School, teachers are given the opportunity to recognize four Students of the Week.
These students are nominated and chosen by grade level. The criteria for nomination and selection is representing the school's core #RD4L principles: respect for self, respect for others, respect for the school and respect for learning.
Each student is rewarded with a certificate, a Red Devil Nation T-shirt and Zaxby's for lunch.
The following students were Zaxby's Students of the Week for the week ending Sept. 20:
• John Paul King, ninth grade.
• Daryl Bowman, 11th grade.
• Elijah Smith, 10th grade.
• Javen Williams, 12th grade.
Zuri Stroud, a junior, was recognized last week as a Student of the Week for the week ending Sept. 13.