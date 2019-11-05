Jackson High School’s one-act play team came home last week with the runner-up trophy in regional competition.
Several cast members also took individual awards.
Their play, called “Dark Road” and staged at Jackson High on Oct. 28 before the regional competition Oct. 29, follows a female concentration camp guard as she becomes more and more aligned with the Third Reich and drifts further away from her sister.
The lead character in “Dark Road,” Greta, is played by junior Audrey Western, who was named a regional All-Star Cast Member.
Freshman Callie Williams played Greta’s sister, Lise, who attempts to prevent her sister from going astray, but is eventually sold out to the Nazis. Williams was named Best Actress in the region competition.
Senior Sierra James played the interviewer in the play, Daimler, and was also named an All-Star Cast Member.
Additional cast members included:
♦ Dash Guerrero as the commandant of the camp.
♦ Je’Lyn Melvin as Ingrid.
♦ Laci Knox as Marga.
♦ Ian McCann as Doctor.
♦ And Maria Mitchell, Jazmyn Thrasher, Danielle Tutoli, Asia Dennis, Hailee Witcher, Katelyn Born, Savannah Young and Lenaiya Stewart as prisoners in the women’s camp.