Jackson High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society on Monday welcomed 30 new members during a pinning and candle-lighting ceremony at the Rufus Adams Auditorium.
Chapter president Laura Barabas welcomed those in attendance, and led the pledge of allegiance to open the ceremony.
Jordan Upshaw, the chapter’s secretary, discussed the requirements for induction into the National Honor Society.
To be eligible for membership, a student must maintain a grade average of at least 90 throughout their high school career, and complete an application process that includes an essay demonstrating their worthiness based on the four pillars of the society: character, service, leadership and scholarship.
A faculty panel evaluates the applications.
Those on the 2019-20 NHS faculty council are Jessica Albritton, Virgil Amey, Joseph Barfield, Maja Milam and Leanne Shockley.
To continue membership, students must maintain their academic standing and participate in at least 20 hours of community service per school year, with at least four of those hours performed with NHS.
As part of the induction ceremony, Barabas lit a large blue candle symbolizing the lamp of knowledge, the symbol of the National Honor Society.
NHS chapter vice president Keiyana White lit a candle symbolizing service. Member Connor LaChappelle lit a candle symbolizing leadership. Destiny Hill lit a candle symbolizing character. Upshaw lit a candle symbolizing scholarship.
After each new inductee received a pin, they each signed the membership registry and lit their own candles from the central blue candle.
“You have taken the pledge of loyalty. You are now ready to be entrusted with the symbol of the society: the torch,” National Honor Society faculty adviser Laura LaChappelle said. “Your unlit torches signify unused knowledge. They possess every possibility for service, yet they serve not at all. They lack the flame. From the central flame which symbolizes the spirit of the National Honor Society, you will light your candles.”
The Jackson High School National Honor Society members inducted in Monday’s ceremony were: Alyssa Abrams, Carson Biles, Mallory Carter, Aidyn Cochran, Lexi Cook, Cameron Cooper, James Cosby, Danielle Deraney, Jakeira Evans, Shelby Farmer, Dakota Harris, Kyla Head, Cameron Hulsey, Zacchaeus James, Baylee Johnson, Dustin Kirby, Eric Lenning, Bryston Mabros, Tanaya McCutcheon, Savannah Miles, Riley Morgan, Krupa Patel, Grace Potts, Katelyn Pruitt, Jordan Sanvidge, Maggie Shields, Kaeden Smith, Erin Thompson, Alyssa Travis, Emilie Trimble and McKenzie Yancy.