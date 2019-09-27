FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Jackson High School FFA members Shelby Farmer, C.J. Overby, Halee Askew, Jordan Folds, Gracie Gilmore, April Williams, Dylan Barnhill, Brandon Woodruff, Ben Gervasio, Brett Carter, Steven Stroud, Braedon Plath and Devris Bolston attended the ninth annual Central Region Leadership Rally held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry on Sept. 10.
The purpose of the leadership rally to spark the interest in FFA members and motivate them to get involved during the upcoming school year in career development events, local community service projects, leadership conferences and conventions.
While attending the Central Region Leadership Rally members heard from a motivational speaker. Students also rotated through various leadership activities led by the Area 3 and Area 4 officers as well as the central region staff. Through these activities students learned communication, team building and leadership skills that will be used in the Jackson High School’s FFA chapter.
“Students, we hope that you take the enthusiasm you shared during the Central Region Rally and use it to focus on your own school’s FFA program,” said Central Region Director Chris Corzine.
FFA advisors and agricultural teachers that were in attendance included Brandy Austin of Jackson High.
During the Central Region Leadership Rally students also were able to compete in a variety of events that will help the students know what they would like to compete in during the upcoming school year. These career development events included: horticulture plant identification, animal science identification, forestry identification, ag mechanics identification, an opening ceremonies contest (formal meeting procedure) and an advisor’s challenge.
FFA aims to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. FFA membership today is comprised of 700,170 student members in grades sixth through 12th who belong to one of 8,612 local FFA chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.