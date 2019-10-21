Jackson High School's one-act play team will be staging its fall production next week in the school's drama room.
The play, called "Dark Road," follows a female concentration camp guard as she becomes more and more aligned with the Third Reich and drifts further away from her sister.
Opening night is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 28. The next day, the team will perform during the region one-act play competition.
The lead character in "Dark Road," Greta, is played by junior Audrey Western.
"I like that the play is very emotional," Western said before a recent rehearsal. "It pulls on people's heart strings a lot. ... And I like the role because it pulls me out of my comfort zone ... She has no regrets."
Freshman Callie Williams plays Greta's sister, Lise, who attempts to prevent her sister from going astray, but is eventually sold out to the Nazis.
"Lise's character is a really sweet and innocent type of person and she adores her older sister," Williams said. "She sees her become less and less humane and she tries to stop it, but ultimately fails."
The story in the play is told through the interaction between Greta and an interviewer, recording her story on the eve of her execution by hanging. Senior Sierra James plays the interviewer, Daimler.
"I talk to Greta and try to pull it out of her — why she's ended up like she is," James said.
Additional cast members include:
• Dash Guerrero as the commandant of the camp.
• Je'Lyn Melvin as Ingrid.
• Laci Knox as Marga.
• Ian McCann as Doctor.
• And Maria Mitchell, Jazmyn Thrasher, Danielle Tutoli, Asia Dennis, Hailee Witcher, Katelyn Born, Savannah Young and Lenaiya Stewart as prisoners in the women's camp.
Jackson High School theater teacher Jason Lehman said the team will also be performing the play for fellow students.