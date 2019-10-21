Jackson High School crowned its homecoming court for 2019 at halftime of Friday's football game against Kendrick High, with senior Teigan Thomas taking the crown as homecoming queen.
Senior Jordan Upshaw was crowned homecoming king.
Ja'necia Barber was named senior princess and Bo Mosteller was named senior prince.
Jackson High's 2018 homecoming queen Lauren Wilder presented the sashes and crowns.
Others on the homecoming court included freshmen: Jameeah Starks and Nyla Sullivan; sophomores Unytee McClendon and Krupa Patel; juniors Whitney Farmer and Chelsey Gotel; seniors Regan Earnhart, Kaitlin Lynn, Lauren Maddox, and Colleen Sosebee; and senior boys Clayton Beasley, Antavious Fish, Anthony Henderson, Traylon Jones and Jalen Medlock.