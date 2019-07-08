The Jackson High School class of 1957 met June 22 for its annual reunion at Fresh Air Bar-B-Que.
The class members thanked George and David Barber and the staff of the restaurant for the meal.
Attending were 14 class members, and seven spouses and guests.
Those attending were Gwen Cawthon Hunnicutt, Larry (Becky) Cawthon, Doug and Sylvia Thaxton Coleman, Madelyn Cowan King, Jean Dodson, Don Earnhart, Shirley (Preston) Ethridge Bridges, Audrey Gray Jordan (her sister Anne), Martha Mays Read, Peggy McElheney Knowles, Roscoe (Pam) Smith, Bobby Stephens, Homer Williams, Jean Brooks (Charles) and her son David, and special guest Frankie Willis.
During the week before the reunion, classmate Madelyn King suggested that the class should leave something to honor the class and for tourists to see on display in Indian Springs. The class discussed what it could do as a class. Several items were brought up and a committee of five with two alternates was appointed to work with Willis in the near future on the project.
The class will meet again next June.
The Jackson High class of 1957 has lost 25 members and 21 spouses.