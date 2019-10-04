Jackson Elementary School’s Family Reading night, held Sept. 26 at the Jackson-Butts County Public Library, was such a success that Principal Sheila Barlow proclaimed, “We are having our Family Reading Night here again next year.”
Over 530 parents, students and teachers participated in the evening of reading games and activities. JES Media Specialist Carol Cabral assisted with the JES Panda Read Aloud in the Children’s Room, while the Georgia Room, the Juvenile Room and all other corners of the library were filled with stations and students playing word and idea games.
Parents smiled and talked to teachers and helped their children succeed at the games designed to improve reading skills.
Five children went home with new library cards and 20 more took home the application to fill out and bring back later.
Family Reading Night at the local library is one result of a new early literacy outreach from newly appointed Butts County School Superintendent Todd Simpson and Fran Dundore, director of professional learning and assessment. Simpson and Dundore had met with Library Director Cathy Kelly and with the principals to brainstorm ways to reach children before kindergarten.
“We will help the schools in any way we can," Kelly said. "It was fabulous to see so many excited children running around and having fun at our library.”
The second grade and the Pandamonium Chorus also performed in the main room of the library.
Tyler Garland, chairman of the lLibrary doard said, “This was great. We want our library to be a center of learning for the community.”