Jackson Elementary School kindergarten para-pro Lisa Weaver is the recipient of the November Butts County School System Extra Mile Award.
The award was presented Nov. 12 by Butts County school board member Kelly Strickland Raney.
Weaver was nominated for the award by Lynn Bailey, a teacher at Daughtry Elementary School.
"First and foremost, Miss Lisa is an absolute blessing to the children of JES and to the staff (especially my daughter who works with her daily)," Bailey wrote in a nomination letter. "I appreciate her love for the profession of teaching young children and for working with my daughter, a second-year teacher. When my daughter became a K teacher, I prayed that a 'just right' paraprofessional would be assigned to her. As a new teacher, I knew she needed both roots and wings to do her job well.
"Her education prepared her for the job (roots) but Miss Lisa has given her the wings to not only navigate all that goes along with teaching little ones, but also to provide friendship and humor to get her through those occasionally long, tough days. This year especially, Miss Lisa has been her teacher's greatest cheerleader and moral supporter."