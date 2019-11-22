The Jackson City Council on Nov. 19 honored workers who care for patients in a hospice setting.
The council presented proclamations in honor of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month to both Bridgeway Hospice and Palliative Care and Homestead Hospice.
Representatives from both organizations were on hand to receive the proclamations.
"Hospice and palliative care providers take the time to ask what's important to those they are caring for — and listen to what their patients and families say — through pain management and symptom control, caregiver training and assistance," one proclamation reads.
"Every year, more than 1.5 million Americans living with life-limiting illness, and their families, receive care from the nation's hospice programs in communities throughout the United States," the other proclamation reads.