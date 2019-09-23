The Jackson-Butts County branch of the NAACP held its 13th annual Freedom Fund Banquet Saturday at Stark Elementary School. The theme was "Bad root produces corrupt fruit: Let's work on the root of the problem."
Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin and City Councilman Lewis Sims represented the city of Jackson. Chief Deputy Arthur White and staff represented Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. District 4 Commissioner Keith Douglas represented the Butts County Board of Commissioners.
The Rev. Mamie Crawford was the mistress of ceremonies for the event. Christine Mayfield was the soloist, with music by Justin Smith and Cameron Evans.
The guest speaker for the banquet was the Rev. Timothy McDonald III, senior pastor of First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta. McDonald spoke from Mark, the second chapter, which describes men who lowered their crippled friend through the roof to get him before Jesus to be healed. The subject he chose was "Whatever it takes."
He spoke about his love for the United States and what makes it great, as well as the concept of "one person one vote."
The NAACP 2019 award recipients were:
• Educator of the Year: Principal Sheila Barlow, presented by Rachel Do.
• Business of the Year: Charles Ingram Trucking Company, presented by Charles McElhaney.
• Clemmie Ward Award: Carlos Greer, presented by Kevin Ward.
• Religious Affairs Award: Pastor Dee Sidney, presented by Willie Crowder.
• Community Service Award: Linda Sims, presented by Brenda Gilliam.
NAACP President Charlie Barlow recognized the youth who received scholarships in 2019 from the NAACP: Deneshia Barlow and Sidney Crankfield.
The NAACP President's Award was presented to secretary Helen Smith, treasurer Betty Goodrum and assistant secretary/chair of public affairs Vera Douglas.
Barlow closed the meeting with remarks recognizing some of the accomplishments of the NAACP in Butts County. He also acknowledged Fred Head as the one of the first black county commissioners in Butts County along with Pastor Eddie Travis. Barlow also emphasized youth education. "We need to teach our young voters where the stepping stones are and how we got to where we are, because they don't know that just 50 years ago we were plowing the fields of Butts County, picking cotton, couldn't use the bathroom in the courthouse, couldn't go into the restaurants, couldn't park on the main streets downtown," he said. "They don't know where the stepping stones are — organizations like the NAACP that fights for the rights and justice for all people, black, white, hispanic, etc. They can't relate unless we tell them. Let's make sure that we let them know what the stepping stones to success are and why the NAACP is such an important energy in our community."