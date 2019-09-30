Butts County's Head Start program last week held a community resource day for new and expectant mothers in the program.
Participants heard from Missy Braden of Piedmont Newton Hospital's safe sleep program about healthy sleep positions for moms and babies, and had a chance to visit a number of information tables set up by local agencies. The event was held Sept. 25 at the McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council's Butts County Head Start center.
"We had Ms. Braden coming down, so we figured why not bring some more resources to the pregnant moms," said Laquita Benton, a community health worker for the Butts County Southside Medical Center which helped host the event.
Participating organizations included the Butts County School System's Family Enrichment Center, WorkSource Georgia, Southside Medical Center and the McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council.
"We thought this would offer good resources for parents and low-income families," said Bertha Taylor, recruitment, enrollment, selection and attendance administrator for the McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council in Butts County.