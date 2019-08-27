Before dove season arrives, do you need to complete your hunter education course? If so, hunters have two options — they can take the course completely online or take part in a classroom course, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“We are glad that we are able to give our customers a choice about how they want to take the hunter education course,” says Jennifer Pittman, Hunter Development Program Manager with the Wildlife Resources Division. “Offering both classroom and online options gives students a choice of what works best with their schedules, especially those with time constraints.”
The four available online courses each require a fee (from $9.95 to $24.95) but all are “pass or don’t pay” courses. Fees for these courses are charged by and collected by the independent course developer. The classroom course is free of charge.
Completion of a hunter education course is required for any person born on or after Jan. 1, 1961, who:
• Purchases a season hunting license in Georgia.
• Is at least 12 years old and hunts without adult supervision.
• Hunts big game (deer, turkey, bear) on a wildlife management area (some exceptions apply, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation for more information).
The only exceptions include any person who:
• Purchases a short-term hunting license.
• Is hunting on his or her own land, or that of his or her parents or legal guardians.
For more information, go to https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation or call 706-557-3355.