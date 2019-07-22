Hundreds of Butts County students on Saturday had the chance to stock up on free school supplies during the annual Back to School Bash.
Jennifer Blanton, who has coordinated the donation of school supplies from area churches for the event for the past several years, said volunteers had collected 600 backpacks — and enough school supplies to fill them — to be given away in the 12th annual event.
The event was held at the Butts County Department of Leisure Services Community Center.
The Back to School Bash was begun by a group of local churches as a way to help Butts County families get school supplies they otherwise could not afford for their students.
In recent years, community groups have also been invited to host booths at the event to share information about the resources they offer. Blanton said this year, nearly 45 community vendors were on-site.
"It seems a lot busier this year," Blanton said. "We're just giving them the supplies they need to be able to have a great year — to make sure they have everything they need when they walk in the classroom that first day of school and they feel welcome and ready to start the school year and have a great year."
Schools in Butts County begin the 2019-20 school year Aug. 5.