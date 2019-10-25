Amber Kersey’s Henderson Middle School class recently participated in its annual balloon car racing project. Students demonstrated their knowledge of force and motion.
Within the unit, students familiarized themselves with topics such as velocity, acceleration, contact vs. non-contact forces, Newton’s laws and supplemental knowledge on simple machines.
The following students displayed cars of unique designs and furthest distance traveled:
• Grayson Greene
• Kevin Martinez-Gomora
• Emily Atkinson
• Lorelai Norwood
• Tenison Myricks
• Krista Shockley
• Ansley Ellington
• Bailey Sanvidge
• Samantha Patterson
• Claire Johnson
• Madison Pruitt
• Mason Stone
• Cameron Sampson
• Jamyrian Wise
• Quen Wise.