The Henderson Middle School robotics team visited with Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin last month to discuss the major issues facing the city.
The robotics team is participating in the LEGO First Robotics League, and part of their competition requires them to address a major issue in their local community. The HMS team learned a great deal from Pippin during the Aug. 28 meeting about Jackson's challenges and opportunities.
The team has decided to use an opportunity that the mayor discussed and will investigate ways to make Jackson friendlier and safer for bicycle traffic.