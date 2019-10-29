Three Henderson Middle Schoolers have signed on to be among the class of 2024’s REACH Georgia scholars.
Eighth-graders Te'gan Arnold, Chatezia Clark and Mason Stone each accepted the chance to receive a $10,000 scholarship upon graduation from high school. They were joined by family members Oct. 29 during a signing ceremony in the gym of Henderson Middle School.
The REACH Georgia scholarship program began in 2012 with a $250,000 donation by AT&T. Under the program, which is administered by the Georgia Student Finance Authority, school districts must raise a portion of the $10,000 scholarship for each student through local donations.
The REACH program provides the remainder of the $10,000 award. The amount each participating community must raise is based on the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ jobs tax credit tier list.
Butts County joined the program in 2015 and each year has signed three new eighth-graders onto its roster of REACH Georgia scholars. The first Butts County cohort of three REACH scholars are now seniors at Jackson High School.
To receive the scholarship following their senior year of high school, REACH Georgia scholars must sign a contract, along with their parents or guardians, to maintain a 2.5 grade-point average throughout their academic career. They must also remain crime- and drug-free and exhibit good behavior. Scholars must also meet with a volunteer mentor and academic coach until they graduate from high school.
REACH Georgia enrolled 20 new school systems this academic year and now has a roster of 154 participating school districts across the state.
