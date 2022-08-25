Sometimes when Charlie Chasen or Michael Malone would be out and about on their own in Atlanta, people would mistake one for the other.

The long-time friends who live in Atlanta are not related. Their ancestors don't even come from the same part of the world. Malone's family came from the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic. Chasen's family came from Scotland and Lithuania. They aren't the result of some deep dark family secret, either. Yet they look strikingly similar. It's not just their brown hair, beards and glasses. It's also the structure of their nose, their cheekbones, and the shape of their lips.

