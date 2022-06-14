Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat indices around 110 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&