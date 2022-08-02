Many children are returning to schools while coronavirus case numbers are high in most of the United States. Parents and caregivers have a lot of questions about what precautions they should take for their children. Do their kids need to wear masks again? How often should they test their kids? Do they need to hold back on any extracurriculars? What happens if their kids contract Covid-19 — how long should they stay out of school? And should families get their children vaccinated if they haven't already?

To guide us through this back-to-school refresher, I spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is also author of "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health" and the mother of two young children who will both be returning back to school soon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.