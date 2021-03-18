Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 38 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 33 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BIBB BUTTS CRAWFORD CRISP DOOLY HOUSTON MONROE PEACH IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA DOUGLAS FAYETTE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA CARROLL HARALSON PAULDING POLK IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS HEARD LAMAR MACON MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TAYLOR TROUP UPSON WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICUS, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CARROLLTON, CEDARTOWN, COLUMBUS, CORDELE, DALLAS, DOUGLASVILLE, ELLAVILLE, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, MACON, MANCHESTER, MONTEZUMA, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON, RICHLAND, ROBERTA, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS, WEST POINT, AND ZEBULON.