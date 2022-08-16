It's the sweetest part of the summer -- this is the stretch of the year when sweet corn is in season.

Fresh corn is at its peak between July and September for most of the United States -- and since the kernels are at their sweetest and juiciest as soon as each ear is picked, now's the time to take advantage. It doesn't take much prep to make it taste amazing, so it's one of the best foods to enjoy in a heat wave.

Casey Barber is a food writer, artist and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories.

