Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Spalding, eastern Pike, northwestern Monroe, south central Henry, southwestern Butts and Lamar Counties through 800 AM EDT... At 723 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Aldora, or near Barnesville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include... Griffin, Barnesville, Zebulon, Locust Grove, Milner, Orchard Hill, Meansville, Aldora, East Griffin, Highland Mills, Towalaga, Experiment, Goggins, Walker Mill, McKibben, Chappel Mill, Rover, High Falls State Park, Redbone and Liberty Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH