Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia... South River near Snapping Shoals affecting Henry, Newton and Butts Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...South River near Snapping Shoals. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands and fields along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 81. Much further downstream...portions of Lucy Lane and Lunsford Road in north Butts County begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet slowly rising. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 12 feet. &&