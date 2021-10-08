Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are ongoing and expect to continue, especially through central GA. Rainfall totals of up to two inches will be possible over the already saturated soils across the watch area. Locally higher amounts will also be possible. The potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and creeks will continue overnight, given the wet ground and above normal streamflows across the watch area. Several rivers and creeks have already responded to previous heavy rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&