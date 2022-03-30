Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS... Sustained winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along with gusts of 25 to 40 MPH. In areas of higher elevations and ridgetops of North Georgia, sustained winds over 30 MPH with occasional gusts over 50 MPH may be possible by the afternoon through the early evening. With a surge of moisture moving in ahead of a storm system expected overnight, relative humidities will likely bottom out in the low to mid 30s for several hours this afternoon. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions are expected for any ongoing fires. Burning outdoors is not recommended. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.