Neurologist Rudy Tanzi was still a graduate student at Harvard Medical School when he helped identify the first gene associated with hereditary Alzheimer's -- amyloid beta-protein precursor, or APP.

"It was the summer of '86. I was 27 years old," Tanzi recalls. "I remember thinking that for the first time since Dr. Alois Alzheimer described amyloid in 1906, we now have a clue to its origins."

