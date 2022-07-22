Most of us make to-do lists to keep track of all the things we need to tackle around the house, to keep our families running and to stay on top of tasks at work.

But those lists can get unwieldy. If you often find it hard to check everything off your list despite the best of intentions, welcome to the club.

Behavioral scientist Katy Milkman is the James G. Dinan professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, author of "How to Change: The Science of Getting From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be," co-founder of the Behavior Change for Good Initiative and the host of Charles Schwab's "Choiceology" podcast.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.