Often associated with low back pain, sciatica tends to be more of a pain in the butt -- and sometimes also the leg. That's because the pain travels along the sciatic nerves, the longest nerves in your body. Each sciatic nerve runs bilaterally from the base of your spine through the deep muscles of your buttocks and down the back of a leg.

In the preceding two articles in this series, I helped you understand more about the possible origins of your back pain and how to begin finding relief through exercise. Now we focus on assisting those who are suffering specifically with sciatica.

