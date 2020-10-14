Kimberly-Clark is recalling some of its Cottonelle Flushable Wipes products due to the possible presence of bacteria that can lead to infection in some individuals.
The bacteria detected in the affected packages of flushable wipes is called pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacteria known to bring about infections in immunocompromised people and cause numerous recalls of cosmetic products.
"Pluralibacter gergoviae rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals," Kimberly-Clark said on its product recall information page. "However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection."
The recall impacts only certain packages of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle Flushable Wipes GentlePlus products produced between February 7 and September 14 of this year. All other Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle products are safe to use.
The company stated that there is currently a low rate of complaints regarding the affected wipes at this time and the reported complaints include irritation and minor infection.
Consumers can find out if their product has been affected by the recall by searching the lot number located on the bottom of their product package on the brand's product recall information page.
