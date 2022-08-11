A polio case identified in New York last month is "just the very, very tip of the iceberg" and an indication there "must be several hundred cases in the community circulating," a senior official with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN on Wednesday.

The case was found In Rockland County, which has a stunningly low polio vaccination rate. Dr. José Romero, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, noted that the majority of people with polio don't have symptoms and so can spread the virus without knowing it.

CNN's Danielle Herman and John Bonifield contributed to this report.

