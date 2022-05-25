Several food companies pull products linked to Jif peanut butter recall

Food companies across the US are recalling products in the wake of a Jif peanut butter recall over Salmonella contamination concerns. Among them:

Consumers who have these items should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

J.M Smucker Co. recalled several types of Jif peanut butter May 20 after interviews and lab findings suggested that it may be contaminated. Fourteen salmonella cases have been reported in 12 states, with two people hospitalized. However, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the true number of illnesses is probably higher.

