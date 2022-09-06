'Powerful division' among public health leaders over how to pivot Covid-19 messaging

Among public health leaders, there has been growing division over how to pivot Covid-19 messaging. A man wearing a face mask walks past an illustration of a virus in the United Kingdom in 2020.

 Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

At this point in the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the United States has slowly moved away from following or enforcing mitigation measures. Most public schools plan to keep masks optional this fall. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure.

Among public health leaders, there has been growing division around this pivot, and that stems from frustration around how the pandemic has been managed in the United States, said Art Caplan, founding head of the division of medical ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York.

